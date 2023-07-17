Appeal for witnesses after man assaulted – Highbridge

We are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Highbridge.

Officers are appealing for anyone with relevant footage or who witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are especially keen to speak to one woman who stopped and tried to intervene but left without giving her details.

She is white, with brown hair and was travelling in the Bridgwater direction towards Highbridge. We believe she was driving a dark-coloured car.

Between 7.30-8.30pm on Wednesday 14 June, the victim was approached by a man and woman who proceeded to assault him on Market Street and then again on Church Street.

The victim sustained minor injuries to his face and his glasses were damaged. The victim did not require hospital treatment.

The male suspect is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of muscular build, with a shaved head and tattoos on his neck. He was wearing blue or black tracksuit bottoms and no t-shirt.

The woman was of slim build, around 5ft 9ins tall also, in her late 20s, with dark red hair. She was wearing jeans and a top.

We believe this incident is isolated and all parties are known to each other.