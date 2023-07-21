Appeal leads to man who raped teenage girl jailed for 13 years

A man has been jailed for 13 years after being found guilty of raping a teenage girl and sexually assaulting a young woman.

Abdullahi Sheik Nor, 20, of Harrow, London, denied a total of five offences – two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault – but was found guilty by a jury following a trial at Bristol Crown Court last month.

In September last year an appeal was issued asking the public for help identifying a man officers wanted to talk to in connection with the rape and sexual assault of a teenage girl in Bristol.

Sheik Nor contacted officers from Sweden after seeing the appeal, identifying himself as the man in the image but denying any offences.

He was subsequently arrested on his return to the UK and had his DNA taken while in police custody.

An analysis of his DNA then linked Sheik Nor to another incident in Bristol the year before in which a woman in her 20s was also sexually assaulted.

Officers had recovered CCTV footage of the offender but at the time, had not identified him.

In the CCTV footage, Sheik Nor could be seen to following his victim, making efforts to stay out of sight, as she walked home alone after a night out with friends.

In statements read out in court Sheik Nor’s two victims described the impact his actions had on them.

One told how she experienced flashbacks and how her confidence had been hit, while the other said she no longer trusted anyone other than her family and had self-harmed as a result of what happened.

Both offences were investigated by detectives from Operation Bluestone – a team dedicated to investigating rape and serious sexual offences.

Sheik Nor was told he will serve a minimum of 10 years and will be indefinitely registered as a sex offender.