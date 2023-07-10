Appeal to identify man after supermarket employee assaulted
We’re trying to identify this man in connection with an incident in which a supermarket employee was assaulted after trying to prevent a theft.
It happened at Aldi in Fishponds at around 10.45am on Thursday 11 May. The employee didn’t suffer any injuries as a result.
The man in in the image is described as white, mid-30s to early-40s, of slim build, with facial stubble, tattoos on both arms and hands, and he was wearing a dark grey T-shirt with an image on the front, black jogging bottoms, black trainers, a khaki baseball cap and he was carrying a black bag.
If you saw this incident, or recognise the man in the image, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223109366.
