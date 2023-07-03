Arrest made in assault investigation – Kingswood

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a woman and we are seeking witnesses to help our enquiries.

We believe the pair were involved in a verbal altercation in the Kings Chase Shopping Centre area of Kingswood at about 3.50pm on Wednesday 21 June and walked to the Lidl supermarket car park. There the man is alleged to have punched the woman causing her to fall to the floor.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of common assault. He’s since been released under investigation.

As our enquiries progress we are keen to hear from any witnesses with information that could help us, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage; please contact us.