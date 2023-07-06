Arrests made after girl assaulted in Bridgwater

Shortly after 8pm last night we received a report a teenage girl had been assaulted by a man with a knife on the canal path behind Morrisons in Bridgwater.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with a small cut to her neck. Her injury is not life threatening or life changing.

A 26-year-old man was arrested from an address in the town within 20 minutes of the incident on suspicion of causing GBH wounding with intent.

The man was also later arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence following an incident in police custody in which an officer was verbally abused.

Two other men, aged 31 and 37, were also arrested from the same Bridgwater property on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three men currently remain in custody.