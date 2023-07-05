Boy arrested following incident in Castle Park – Bristol

A teenage boy has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into an incident in Castle Park at the weekend.

The 14-year-old boy is in custody after being arrested in connection an incident in which gel pellets were fired in the direction of an event in Bristol’s Castle Park on Sunday 2 July, organised as part of Bristol Pride.

A pellet gun has also been recovered.

Officers attended at around 3pm and spoke with the event organisers and victims. We’ve had no reports of any serious injuries, but attendees were left shaken by the incident.

Neighbourhood policing Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “This is a positive step in our ongoing investigation into an incident which we are treating as hate crime.

“No-one should be subjected to any form of abuse, hate, discrimination or prejudice because of how they choose to live their lives and we are taking this matter very seriously.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate another male and anyone with any further information, or relevant footage, are encouraged to contact 101 and quote reference 5223157339.”