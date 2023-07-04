Burglars jailed after detectives track them down in Finland, Romania and Scotland

An investigation into an organised crime group responsible for a series of burglaries which saw officers work with law enforcement agencies across Europe has resulted in three men being jailed for a total of 14 years and two months.

Detectives worked with the National Crime Agency, Interpol, Europol, the International Crime Coordination Centre as well as the Met Police, Police Scotland and police in Romania to catch Constantin Dragomir, George Ioan and Claudiu Popa.

All three were subsequently convicted at Bristol Crown of conspiracy to burgle multiple properties across the Avon and Somerset policing area in January 2020.

Dragomir became the final member of the gang to be sentenced when appeared at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Monday 3 July). The 33-year-old was jailed for five years eight months.

Ioan and Popa had previously been jailed for three years and 10 months and six years respectively.

During their short crime spree the trio stole electrical equipment along with large amounts of jewellery, silverware and sentimental items such as war medals.

Initial enquiries at the homes they targeted identified fingerprints, DNA and shoe wear marks but none matched any of the samples or records on police databases, leaving investigators with very few lines of enquiry to pursue.

However, Romanian police stopped Popa for a traffic offence a month after the series, finding a haul of stolen goods in the back of his car. The officers were unable to detain Popa but they seized his car and it was later established many of the stolen items were from the Bristol area.

When Romanian police stopped Claudiu Popa’s car they found items stolen from properties in the Avon and Somerset policing area

Working with the International Crime Coordination Centre (ICC) and Europol, detectives established Popa, along with Dragomir and Ioan had been working as delivery drivers in the Avon and Somerset area which allowed them to identify vulnerable properties to target.

Several weeks later, Popa was found to have returned to the UK and working in a hotel in Scotland. He was arrested and jailed at Bristol Crown Court in May 2020 after admitting his involvement in 11 burglaries.

Detectives subsequently took part in a virtual meeting at the International Criminal Court in The Hague to coordinate a series of warrants in Romania. Neither Dragomir or Ioan were located during these warrants but further evidence was recovered.

Using phone records, fingerprint and DNA evidence and with the help of the delivery company which employed the three men, officers built up a strong case against the two still at large, resulting in the Crown Prosecution Service authorising they both be charged with 24 counts of conspiracy to burgle.

Large amounts of jewellery, silverware and sentimental items such as war medals were stolen by the trio

Ioan, aged 41, was arrested earlier this year entering Romania and after being extradited, appeared at Bristol Crown Court in March where he was jailed. Sentencing him, the judge told him his offending in other countries was an aggravating factor.

Dragomir was subsequently found in prison in Finland, where he was serving a sentence for burglary offences. Upon his release he too was extradited back to the UK to face a charge of conspiracy to burgle. He will be deported after serving his sentence.