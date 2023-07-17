Can you help us identify this man?

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

Officers would like to speak with him as they believe he has information which could aid their investigation into a theft from a vehicle.

He is around 30 years old, of slim build, approximately 6ft tall, wearing a blue/grey top and blue bottoms.

On Friday 21 April at around 8.45pm, an unknown suspect stole a phone and wallet from a car parked on Rodfords Mead, in Hengrove.

The phone has since been recovered.