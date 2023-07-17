Can you help us identify this man?
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.
Officers would like to speak with him as they believe he has information which could aid their investigation into a theft from a vehicle.
He is around 30 years old, of slim build, approximately 6ft tall, wearing a blue/grey top and blue bottoms.
On Friday 21 April at around 8.45pm, an unknown suspect stole a phone and wallet from a car parked on Rodfords Mead, in Hengrove.
The phone has since been recovered.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223092855, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.