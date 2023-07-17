CCTV issued after police car damaged in Kingswood

We’re issuing a CCTV image of a woman we’d like to speak to after a police car was vandalised in Kingswood.

The patrol car was parked in a marked police parking bay in Kingswood Civic Centre when a red substance was sprayed over it at about 6.30pm on Sunday 28 May (see image below).

The woman in the CCTV image is described as white, in her twenties, with dark hair tied back in a ponytail, wearing dark clothing and sunglasses.

If you recognise the woman, or have any other information which would help, please call us.