Dashcam sought following burglary in Somerset
We are appealing for dashcam footage following a burglary in Chewton Mendip.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who travelled along the A39 Bathway between 2-4.30pm on Tuesday 20 June.
During this period, unknown offenders have broken into a property and stolen cash and valuable items.
Officers believe the offenders were on a pavement or near a parked car along Bathway during this time, so would like to speak to anyone who may have caught someone acting suspiciously on their dashboard camera.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223145775, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.