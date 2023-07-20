Dashcam sought following burglary in Somerset

We are appealing for dashcam footage following a burglary in Chewton Mendip.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who travelled along the A39 Bathway between 2-4.30pm on Tuesday 20 June.

During this period, unknown offenders have broken into a property and stolen cash and valuable items.

Officers believe the offenders were on a pavement or near a parked car along Bathway during this time, so would like to speak to anyone who may have caught someone acting suspiciously on their dashboard camera.