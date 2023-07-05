Joint day of action takes 19 vehicles off the road

Nearly 66 per cent of vehicles stopped during a multi-agency road safety operation were taken off the road due to having dangerous defects.

Operation Trader – a partnership between Avon and Somerset Police, local authority licencing teams, Trading Standards, the DVSA, Environment Agency, HMRC and DWP – involves days of action where commercial and light goods vehicles are stopped to ensure they are safe and fit for purpose. There are 10 events planned for next year across the Avon and Somerset Police area.

The latest one was held on Thursday 8 June in Weston-super-Mare in which 29 vehicles were stopped – of these 19 were taken off the road after being assessed and found to have multiple defects.

Issues and offences identified during the operation included:

34 offences

12 Traffic Offence Reports issued.

Two drivers reported for summons.

Two vehicles in a dangerous condition

Seven insecure loads

Five defective tyres

Four lighting offences

One driving licence offence.

7 Window Tint offences

DVSA issued 27 immediate prohibitions on a total of 19 vehicles which were found to have dangerous defects which threaten the safety of other road users.