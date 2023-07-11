Five arrests made during proactive operation in north Bristol

Five people were arrested, including two on suspicion of drug offences, by neighbourhood officers last week during a proactive policing operation.

Officers apprehended individuals suspected of various offences, including two people had failed to attend court, as well as a number of driving offences.

The Bristol North Neighbourhood Policing Team were out on the streets in Southmead and Henbury on Wednesday 5 July seeking to tackle antisocial behaviour and provide a visual deterrent, as well as deal with other incidents they encountered.

The following arrests were made:

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving

A 20-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and possession of a class B drug. He has since been charged and bailed to attend court next month.

Two men in their 20s and 30s were arrested for failing to attend court

And a second man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of breaching terms of his bail

In addition, one person was reported for several driving offence and PCSOs engaged with a number of scooter riders to ensure they are aware of their responsibilities to ride safely.

Acting Inspector Richard Jones, of the Bristol North Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “These arrests were carried out by neighbourhood officers who were acting on vital information from the local community.

“We are always hugely grateful to the members of public who report issues to us, as it enables us to ensure officers are deployed effectively to help keep our communities safe.

“We remain committed to tackling criminality and antisocial behaviour across the city and will always seek to get those responsible in front of the courts.”