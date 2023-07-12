Five people charged with drug offences following a day of action in Somerset
Officers from the Operation Remedy County Lines Team carried out a series of simultaneous warrants in the early hours of Wednesday 5 July as part of their investigation into suspected county lines drug supply.
Seven people were arrested and five have subsequently been charged:
- Rhyan Chedgey, 18 of Cheddon Road, Taunton – three counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, one of possessing a class B drug and one of possessing criminal property.
- Wayne Clapp, 42 of The Grove, Ruishton – two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
- Leon Hobbs, 18 of Crescent Way, Taunton – two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
- A 17-year-old boy was charged with four counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and one of being in possession of criminal property.
- A second 17-year-old boy was also charged with three counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and being in possession of criminal property.
All five appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 7 July and were bailed by the court.
They will next appear at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 4 August.
A 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were also arrested on Wednesday and have been released on police bail.
Anyone with information about drug activity in their community can call 101 or report it online at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.