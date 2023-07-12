Five people charged with drug offences following a day of action in Somerset

Officers from the Operation Remedy County Lines Team carried out a series of simultaneous warrants in the early hours of Wednesday 5 July as part of their investigation into suspected county lines drug supply.

Seven people were arrested and five have subsequently been charged:

Rhyan Chedgey, 18 of Cheddon Road, Taunton – three counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, one of possessing a class B drug and one of possessing criminal property.

Wayne Clapp, 42 of The Grove, Ruishton – two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Leon Hobbs, 18 of Crescent Way, Taunton – two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with four counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and one of being in possession of criminal property.

A second 17-year-old boy was also charged with three counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and being in possession of criminal property.

All five appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 7 July and were bailed by the court.

They will next appear at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 4 August.

A 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were also arrested on Wednesday and have been released on police bail.