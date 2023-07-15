Footage sought after attempted robbery at building society

We are seeking dashcam or any CCTV footage taken in Burnham-on-Sea town centre yesterday (Friday 14 July), which may help our ongoing investigation into an attempted robbery.

We were called at just before 1.30pm yesterday, with a report of a man entering a Nationwide Building Society branch, in High Street, and threatening the employees. Nothing was taken and no-one was injured, but the employees were left shaken.

Officers attended the scene, including armed officers, and the National Police Air Service helicopter was deployed, to help carry out a thorough search of the area and review all available CCTV.

Two people – a man and a woman – were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery yesterday and were released on bail earlier today.

Detective Sergeant Duncan Verel said: “Our investigation into this attempted robbery is ongoing and as part of our enquiries we are seeking information about a man who was seen in the area dressed in all black, including a balaclava, shortly before 1.30pm.

“He is believed to have walked from the Chapel Street area towards the High Street and was in possession of a yellow carrier bag. A very short while later, he was seen towards the Esplanade and in the general direction of Vicarage Street.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from witnesses who have not yet come forward, or anyone who was driving in the area and may have dashcam footage that may be helpful to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information which could help our investigation, is asked to please call us on 101, giving the call handler the reference number 5223168621.