Further arrest made in M4 fatal collision investigation

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the fatal collision on the M4 earlier this week.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He is in police custody.

On Monday 17 July at around 12.05am, emergency services were called to a two-car collision on the M4 eastbound between junction 22 (M49) and 21 (M48).

Both vehicles had left the carriageway and there were several casualties.

Sadly, two women in their 50s and 60s from Bristol, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of one of the women, 58-year-old Saado Hussein, said: “We are incredibly devastated and traumatised by the tragic events that occurred earlier this week. “We are grateful for the support of our family and friends, including the wider Bristol community at this difficult time.”

Our thoughts remain with the families of the two women during this time and they are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

The three remaining occupants of the same vehicle attended hospital, two of whom have been discharged to recover at home. One person remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Three men, one in their 20s and two in their 30s, travelling in the other car were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and have been bailed.

Officers would like to speak to anyone travelling along the east or westbound carriageway who may have seen the collision involving a grey Peugeot and a blue Volkswagen, or have dashcam footage, of the incident or the moments leading up to it.

They are especially keen to speak to anyone driving near junction 22 between 11.55pm and 12.10am.