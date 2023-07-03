Hate crime investigation launched following Castle Park incident

Officers are investigating following a hate crime incident in a Bristol park at the weekend.

We were called at around 3pm yesterday (Sunday 2 July) to reports of gel pellets being fired in the direction of an event being held in Castle Park, organised as part of Bristol Pride.

Officers attended and spoke with the event organisers and victims. We’ve had no reports of any serious injuries, but attendees were left shaken by the incident.

We’re treating this incident as a hate crime and an investigation is underway. CCTV footage is being reviewed and enquiries are ongoing.

Chief Inspector Stephanie McKenna said: “We take hate crime very seriously and will not tolerate it. “No-one should have to put up with offences like this, or face discrimination or prejudice just for being themselves. “We’ve made contact with the organisers of Bristol Pride to keep them updated on our investigation and we encourage anyone who has been a victim of hate crime to report it. “As with all large events, officers will be in Bristol this weekend to keep the community safe, and if anyone has any concerns, please stop and speak to one of our officers who will be happy to help.”

We’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between 2.30-3pm who may have seen two men, one described as white and the other as mixed race, both in their early 20s and wearing black clothing. They were seen leaving the scene in the direction of Bristol Bridge.

If you saw anything suspicious, or have any relevant footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.