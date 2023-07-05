Lockleaze Community Cup 2023

The Lockleaze Community Cup returns for its sixth year.

Last Saturday (July 1st) Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol Rovers Community Trust hosted the annual Lockleaze Community Cup football competition, which included a selection of the Premier League Kicks participants, at Lockleaze Sports Centre. Police officers, PCSOs and staff from Avon and Somerset played the Bristol Rovers Community Trust team following the morning School Tournament.

This competition is in its sixth year now and has had continued success over the years. The tournament aims to build bridges within the communities we serve over the mutual love of football, strengthening our partnership working with Bristol Rovers Community Trust, which is an award-winning charity dedicated to being a driving force to make a difference in society, and also to promote the great facilities on offer at Lockleaze Sports Centre. Within these events we have had Head Teachers and prominent members of society playing alongside our Officers as well as young gentleman serving our Community Resolutions which is an option to dispose/resolve a low-level crime out of court. This year the local Primary Schools Cup was reintroduced, which included Filton Avenue, Charborough Road and Meadowbrook schools, making the event more inclusive and family friendly.

Avon and Somerset Police team with Bristol Rovers Community Trust team and a selection of Premier League Kicks participants.

This event was a free event for the community to enjoy with their families and included the local Bristol North Neighbourhood Policing team adding additional attractions, including; free bike marking, crime prevention advice, a host of Police vehicles to explore, as well as representation from our diversity and inclusion officers. The event also benefitted from a face painter, ice cream van, giant games and a number of other attractions, including a free raffle.

PC Rick Woodland from Avon & Somerset Police said “Another fantastic display of partnership working between A&S Police and BRCT, putting on an incredible free community event, with a real family feel by the reintroduction of the Primary Schools Cup, alongside the longstanding adults Community Cup. A great success again with many bridges built within the local schools and community, showing the importance of hard work, teamwork, inclusion and respect.”

We would like to thank everyone that participated and attended on Saturday. Roll on 2024!

Results: Filton Ave won the Primary Schools Cup. Bristol Rovers CT beat A&S Police 2-1.