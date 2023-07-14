Man extradited from Spain is jailed for child sex offences

A 76-year-old man extradited from Spain has been jailed for 15 years for raping and sexually assaulting a girl, with the offences spanning almost a decade.

Robert Giles, of Calle Manuel de Falla, in Algorfa, Spain, appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 14 July) for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to 12 charges.

He was sentenced for four counts of sexually assaulting a child, a count of attempting to rape a child, one of raping a child under 13 and six counts of having sexual activity with a child.

The court heard how Giles subjected the child to years of abuse at a number of locations, including in Bristol.

The offences came to police attention in 2020 when a third party reported the incident to police. Following which two Avon and Somerset Police officers attended Giles’ home in Spain as part of a European Investigation Order.

They seized several items including laptops and phones.

He was arrested in January this year and then extradited from Spain in May, where he appeared before the court.

In a personal impact statement, the complainant said: “When I found out this was coming to an end, it was a massive sense of relief that I don’t have to see or think about him again. “I felt ashamed and guilty about what had happened. I was embarrassed and didn’t want people to judge me and see me as someone who was weak and that I’d let someone do this to me. “I always blame myself, as much as I shouldn’t. It was what I was told to believe from the start, that this was my fault and that I’d be the one who got in trouble. “I felt very vulnerable when I first opened up about it and started telling people. I had carried it for so long. I hate people calling me a victim, because I’m still a person. When speaking about her next steps after the sentencing, she said: “It feels like a massive weight has been taken off my shoulders when people knew, not having to lead this secret and huge lie I have kept for nine years of my life. “I want to use my experiences to make a difference to others. It makes me feel like there’s some light at the end of the tunnel and it was worth something if I can make some change.”

Along with his 15-year prison sentence, he was also handed a 20-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be a registered sex offender for life.

Investigating officer DC Hannah Skelding said: “The complainant has shown immense strength and bravery throughout the duration of this lengthy and complex investigation.

“Giles is a dangerous offender who is now off the streets and can no longer harm anyone else.

“We hope this sentence is welcomed by the complainant and she is able to move forward with her life.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the court, the National Crime Agency and the Metropolitan Police for their assistance in this investigation, which was complicated by Giles living in Spain.

“With their help we were able to extradite him following a warrant, so he could be held to account for his horrific actions.”