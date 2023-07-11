Man in court after murder charge

A 60-year-old man has appeared in court following the death of a man in Bath.

Michael Sloan has been charged with the murder of 55-year-old David Christian at an address in Drake Avenue on Sunday 9 July.

Formal identification is still to be completed but Mr Christian’s family have been informed. They will be supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer and our thoughts are with them at this time.

A post-mortem has been carried out and established the man died after receiving a number of stab wounds.

Sloan, of Drake Avenue, appeared before magistrates earlier today (Tuesday 11 July) and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Bristol Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday 12 July).