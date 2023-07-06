Man sentenced after admitting violent disorder

A man has pleaded guilty to violent disorder in connection with the riot in Bristol in 2021.

Amir Moghadam admitted throwing objects at Bridewell Police Station and using a skateboard to smash its window.

The 25-year-old, who is currently serving a five-year custodial sentence for unconnected drug offences, appeared at Bristol Crown Court via video link yesterday (5 July).

He was sentenced to a further six months in prison, to be served concurrently.

Moghadam is the 36th person to be given an immediate prison term for offences committed during the riot.

In total, they have been sentenced to 112 years and four months.