Officers seek to identify couple who checked on welfare of sexual assault victim

Officers investigating the sexual assault of a teenage girl are keen to speak to two people who spoke to her after the incident.

The girl was inappropriately touched by a man thought to be in his late 20s at the bus stop on Wansbrough Road in Weston-super-Mare between 4.15pm and 4.30pm last Tuesday (27 June).

The man, who had dark brown hair and wore pink shorts; a blue top and wireless earbuds, then rode off on a bike.

A couple subsequently approached the girl to check she was ok.

Investigating officers would like to speak the man and woman, as well as any other witnesses.

CCTV from the area is currently being reviewed as part of the inquiry.