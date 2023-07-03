Tribute issued to woman who died following collision in Chard

A tribute has been issued to an 82-year-old woman who sadly died in hospital following a collision in Chard.

Mary Lambert, from Chard, died on Sunday 11 June, following a single-vehicle collision on the A30 Snowdon Hill on Thursday 8 June.

Her twin sister Elisabeth has issued the following tribute:

“Mary was a gentle and faithful Christian woman of faith and is lovingly remembered by all those who knew her.

“She graduated from Edinburgh University and went on to be a teacher, encourager, adviser and counsellor to many young people and students in the following years – in particular, to students from Scotland, northern England and Ireland universities and colleges, then later at Cliff College in the Peak District.

“After moving to the south of England, she continued teaching at her church, local schools and evening classes.

“She is still remembered by many of the people she taught, whether at college or churches, with teenagers and young people.

“She also set-up an organisation called the Safe Place, a pregnancy crisis and advisory place for any who needed help or counselling.

“The sensitive care we’ve received from the police, fire and rescue service, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance and the staff at Southmead Hospital has been exemplary and helped cushion my loss of Mary. Situations such as this bring out the best skills and compassion of the people working in these services.”