Witness appeal after reports of girl assaulting a child in Clevedon
We are seeking witnesses after an assault by a girl on a child that happened at a play park in Teignmouth Road, Clevedon, at about 8pm on Wednesday 12 July.
The victim sustained a number of injuries, including to one of her hands, for which she attended hospital.
Officers have visited the victim’s family home to gather more information about what happened.
The local neighbourhood team is aware of the incident.
Our investigation into what happened is ongoing and we’d ask any witnesses who saw what happened to please call us on 101 and quote reference number 5223167017.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.