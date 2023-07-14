Witness appeal after reports of girl assaulting a child in Clevedon

We are seeking witnesses after an assault by a girl on a child that happened at a play park in Teignmouth Road, Clevedon, at about 8pm on Wednesday 12 July.

The victim sustained a number of injuries, including to one of her hands, for which she attended hospital.

Officers have visited the victim’s family home to gather more information about what happened.

The local neighbourhood team is aware of the incident.

Our investigation into what happened is ongoing and we’d ask any witnesses who saw what happened to please call us on 101 and quote reference number 5223167017.