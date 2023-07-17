Witness appeal after two deaths in M4 collision

We are appealing for witnesses after emergency services were called to a two-car collision on M4 eastbound between junctions 22 (M49) and 21 (M48) at approximately 12.05am this morning (Monday 17 July).

Officers arriving at the scene found both vehicles had left the carriageway, and a number of casualties. They were supported by the National Police Air Service and Gwent Police.

Sadly, two women, who were passengers in one of the vehicles, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Relatives of the two women have been informed and our thoughts are with them.

The three remaining occupants of the vehicle attended hospital, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Three men who were travelling in the other car have been arrested and are in police custody after also receiving hospital treatment.

The road remains shut eastbound and a diversion route is in place via the M49 and M5 while recovery and investigation work is carried out. We hope to be in a position for the road to reopen at some stage this afternoon, however would advise drivers to follow National Highways South West’s Twitter feed for latest updates.

We’d please ask any witnesses or motorists with dashcam that could assist our ongoing enquiries call 101 and quote reference number 5223170366 or contact us via our website.