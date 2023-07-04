Witness appeal following indecent exposure in Bridgwater

Officers are investigating following an act of public indecency in Bridgwater earlier last month.

We were made aware of a report of an unknown man exposing himself to two teenage girls on Saturday 3 June between 6.15-6.30pm.

The incident happened at the traffic lights at the junction of Broadway and Taunton Road. The suspect was then seen running in the direction of Cranleigh Gardens.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins to 6ft tall, of slim to medium build, with short, dark hair. He was wearing a dark T-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries and a CCTV trawl.

If you have any information, or any relevant footage including doorbell and dashcam, please contact us.