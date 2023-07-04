Witness appeal following indecent exposure in Bridgwater
Officers are investigating following an act of public indecency in Bridgwater earlier last month.
We were made aware of a report of an unknown man exposing himself to two teenage girls on Saturday 3 June between 6.15-6.30pm.
The incident happened at the traffic lights at the junction of Broadway and Taunton Road. The suspect was then seen running in the direction of Cranleigh Gardens.
He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins to 6ft tall, of slim to medium build, with short, dark hair. He was wearing a dark T-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.
Officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries and a CCTV trawl.
If you have any information, or any relevant footage including doorbell and dashcam, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223130357, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.