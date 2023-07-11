Witnesses sought following collision – Yeovil

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a road traffic collision in Yeovil.

At around 9.50pm on Wednesday 5 July, officers were called to the junction of Preston Road and Westfield Road following a serious collision between a car and a motorbike.

The motorcyclist, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious leg, head and arm injuries. He remains in hospital. His injuries are potentially life-changing.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision between the grey Volkswagen Polo and green and black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

They also would like anyone with dashcam of the collision to come forward.