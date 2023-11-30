Appeal after robberies in Street

We’re appealing for witnesses and CCTV or mobile phone footage following three robberies in Street which are being treated as linked.

In each incident, the victims were approached by a group of youths who demanded they hand over belongings and assaulted them.

The incidents were as follows:

At about 9pm on Monday 20 November, in the Woods Batch underpass, three teenagers were approached by a group of youths who demanded the victim hand over their bag. The victim refused and then was assaulted. They suffered minor injuries.

At about 2.50pm on Sunday 19 November, in the Woods Batch underpass, two children were approached by three teenagers who demanded their belongings. After refusing, one of the victims was punched before running off. The offenders were wearing black Nike trousers; grey Hoodrich coats and hoodies; and hats.

At about 10am on Sunday 19 November, three youths in balaclavas approached a teenager in Portland Road and made threats. The victim was then pinned to the ground and punched and kicked. They were treated in hospital for a dislocated shoulder and head injuries but have since returned home. The offenders left the scene in a yellow Mini.

PC Thomas Barrell said: “These are concerning incidents which have all had a significant impact on the victims.

“We’re working hard to identify the offenders and are carrying out extra reassurance patrols, house-to-house enquiries and CCTV trawls in the area.

“We need the public to provide information to help us identify the offenders as soon as we can, to prevent further offences and to ensure they are brought to justice.