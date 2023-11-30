Appeal after Taunton burglary
We’re appealing for the public’s help after a burglary in Taunton on Thursday 9 November.
Between 2am and 3am, an offender has entered a home in Priorswood Road and stolen bank cards and US dollar and Euro banknotes.
At approximately 3am, they have then tried to withdraw cash from the victim’s bank account at Tesco Express in the same road.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223274504, or complete our online appeals form.