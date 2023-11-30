CCTV appeal after Bristol robbery

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify a man we’d like to speak to after a robbery in Bristol city centre.

An offender followed the victim to the Broad Quay bus stop where he hit them in the face with a glass bottle before taking their shopping at approximately 11.25pm on Wednesday 10 May.

The victim suffered a cut and swelling around his eye but has since recovered.

The man in the image is described as white, aged between 20 and 30, with short dark hair and of slim build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, white t-shirt, dark jeans with a black rucksack and black lanyard around his neck.