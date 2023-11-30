CCTV appeal after burglary in Stapleton
Officers investigating a burglary in Bristol are hoping the public can identify this woman.
They want to speak to her in connection with a burglary that happened on the evening of Wednesday 15 November at a house in Trendlewood Park, Stapleton.
Anyone with information that could help our enquiries is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 522327996 or contact us using our online reporting form.
