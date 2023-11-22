Man arrested following assault appeal

A man has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into an assault in Mark last weekend.

The 56-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assault by causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers have been investigating an incident which took place in Kingsway, near Highbridge, at around 2pm on Saturday (18 November) in which a man in his forties was assaulted.

The victim sustained cuts and bruises but thankfully did not require hospital treatment.

Yesterday (Tuesday 21 November), we issued an appeal for information in relation to this incident. We’d like to thank the public for taking the time to respond to this appeal.