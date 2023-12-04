Appeal after Bridgwater theft

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this person who we’d like to speak to in connection with a theft in Bridgwater.

We believe the man pictured has information which could aid our investigation.

He is described as white, with short hair, wearing a two-tone coat with a hood and carrying two torches.

An unknown man was seen taking items from the Taunton Road allotments and damaging the victim’s plot.

The most recent incident occurred between 11.45pm and 12.30am on Sunday 29 to Monday 30 October.

However, the victim has suffered from more than 20 similar incidents since May 2022.

Sgt Kat Forrest said: “This is a long-running and repeated issue which has had a significant impact on the victim.

“The victim’s allotment is her pride and joy and provides an escape from the day-to-day life.

“For her sanctuary to be repeatedly disturbed and destroyed is unacceptable and we are working hard to identify the offenders.”