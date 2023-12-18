Appeal after sexual assault in Bridgwater

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man, who we want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Bridgwater in October.

Shortly before 12.45am on Sunday 29 October, a woman was sexually assaulted in Palace Nightclub.

The man we want to speak to is described as black with a black afro. He was wearing a large white t-shirt.

If you know this man, or have any information which could help our investigation, call 101, quoting reference 5223264681.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.