Appeal to find woman who came to teenager’s aid in Henbury

We are hoping to trace a person who helped a woman in Henbury on Wednesday 13 December.

The woman, who is in her late-teens, was walking in the Satchfield Crescent area at about 5-5.30pm.

She was reportedly approached by a man, who had been driving a red hatchback car, acting suspiciously.

At that point an unknown woman intervened and checked on the other woman’s welfare, prompting the man to leave the scene in the same vehicle. He headed in the direction of Dragonswell Road.

The man is described as bald, of a large build, about 6ft and in his 50s or 60s. He was wearing a navy T-shirt, light blue jeans, as well as black and white Nike shoes. He had a tattoo on his left forearm, described as several roses in red and green.

We are keen to speak to the woman who helped to understand what she saw about the man’s behaviour. We’re told she had blonde hair in a ponytail, is thought to be in her 30s, and was wearing a professional lanyard.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out. The neighbourhood team has been made aware to assist with patrol plans.

We’d ask the unknown woman, as well as anyone else who may have witnessed what happened or has other relevant information, to please contact us online or on 101 giving reference number 5223304515.