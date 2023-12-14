Extra patrols after criminal damage at supermarket and car park – Taunton

Additional patrols are being carried out in Taunton following a number of criminal damage incidents affecting a supermarket and its customers in recent days.

Enquiries are ongoing into three incidents that happened last week at Morrisons, which is just off the A3038 Priory Bridge Road.

Wednesday 6 December – at about 5pm a man used an unknown object to smash windscreens of 13 vehicles.

Thursday 7 December – several windows to the supermarket were broken at about 3.05am.

Saturday 9 December – at approximately 5.15am a further 11 windows to the store were smashed.

At this time we believe all three incidents to be linked.

We have been given a description of the man involved in damaging the cars on Wednesday 6 December. He is described as white, of a large build, about 6ft 2ins, and was seen wearing a long white coat and boots.

The neighbourhood team is aware of the incidents and are conducting extra patrols in the area to try to identify the person involved and prevent further crimes.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact us online or call 101 and quote reference number 5223298148.