Family tribute to Tyler Carley, 20

The family of a young man who died in a collision on the A4174 near Mangotsfield have issued a moving tribute as they prepare to spend Christmas without him.

Tyler Carley, 20, of Thornbury, was a passenger in a scaffolding lorry when it overturned just before 5.30pm on Tuesday 05 December. Tragically, he died at the scene.

“Sadly, our whole world got turned upside down on 05 December when we lost our beautiful boy Tyler.

“He was only just 20 and had so many plans in life still and loads of festivals booked. “Tyler loved going out with his friends and enjoyed playing and watching football. He loved his holidays with friends and family and had a big one planned for his 21st and mum Gemma’s 40th birthday. “He went to work that morning fully intending to come home and had texted his mum just 45 minutes before the accident. “Tyler will always be hugely missed by his mum Gemma, dad Mark, brother Kylan, sisters Skye and Ronnie-Irene, step-dad Matt, step-mum Tracey and all of his family and friends. “His death has left a massive hole in everyone’s heart.” Tyler’s family

Tyler’s next of kin are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer, and have our sympathy in their loss.

A man arrested in connection with the collision has been released under investigation while enquiries into the circumstances continue.

If you have any information which could help, and have yet to speak with officers, please get in touch.