Father who would ‘light up anyone’s day’ remembered following tragic death

The family of a ‘loving’ man are ‘devastated’ following his death last month.

Isaac James, aged 33, tragically died following a collision in Greenaway, Monkton Heathfield, on Friday 17 November.

Officers were called to an incident involving two motorcycles at around 9pm. Sadly, Isaac died at the scene.

In a tribute to him, his family said: “We are all devastated by the loss of a big part of all our lives. “Isaac was a loving son, brother, dad, uncle and much-loved friend who touched the hearts of many people. “He lived life to the full with a smile which would light up anyone’s day. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. “Isaac sadly leaves behind four beautiful children – two boys, two girls – who are all being supported by the family. “The family would like to thank the people who were first on the scene and did everything they could to help Isaac as well as all emergency services – we are eternally grateful.”

The family would like to extend their gratitude to all those who have sent messages of support. They now ask for some privacy as they come to terms with this tragedy.

Our thoughts are with Isaac’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. They are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident.