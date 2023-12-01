Former PC pleads guilty to misconduct in a public office

A former police officer has pleaded guilty to three counts of misconduct in a public office.

Lewis Wood, 42, admitted to sharing images and videos with family and friends relating to a number of incidents and investigations he attended between December 2018 and August 2020. His offences included sharing images of a deceased man.

Wood’s employment with Avon and Somerset Police ended in 2021.

Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall said: “This has been a hugely distressing case for the victims and I am sorry for what they have been put through.

“Lewis Wood’s decision to wilfully share sensitive images and videos to friends and family violated the trust members of the public put in him and us. His actions not only fell significantly below the standards we expect of officers but were criminal.

“There can be no doubt public confidence in policing has been eroded by his conduct, even though he has no active role in policing anymore.

“Once his actions came to light, a thorough investigation was carried out by our Counter Corruption Unit and we’ve worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service throughout to build a strong case and to achieve these guilty pleas at Exeter Crown Court today (Friday 1 December).”

Wood, from Bridgwater, will be sentenced at the same court on Friday 9 February.