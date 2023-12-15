Investigation into mobile phone robbery in Yeovil

A mobile phone was stolen during a robbery in Yeovil this week.

We are keen to hear from any witnesses or motorists that may have relevant dashcam footage that could help our enquiries into the incident that happened on Wednesday 13 December.

The victim, who is a teenager, was walking in the Highfield Road area at approximately 4.55pm. He was approached by an unknown man who made off with the his red mobile phone. Fortunately, the victim was not physically harmed during the incident.

The offender reportedly made off in the direction of Chelston Avenue and is described as white, in his early-20s, about 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall. He was wearing a black hoodie and saggy trousers of the same colour, both of which had red block writing on them.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries are being carried out.

Anyone with information that could help our enquiries is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223304415.