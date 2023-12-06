Man arrested following burglary in Whitchurch
One man has been arrested following a burglary at a Bristol shop.
We were called to a Tesco Express, in Wells Road, Whitchurch, at around 4.45am this morning (Wednesday 6 December) after two people broke in using a sledgehammer.
Officers attended and saw two men climbing out a window with boxes of alcohol.
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of burglary, carrying an offensive weapon and being in possession of a class A drug.
A second suspect fled the scene and enquiries into his whereabouts are ongoing.
A scene remains in place while the investigation is ongoing.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223297457, or complete our online appeals form.