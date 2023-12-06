Man arrested following burglary in Whitchurch

One man has been arrested following a burglary at a Bristol shop.

We were called to a Tesco Express, in Wells Road, Whitchurch, at around 4.45am this morning (Wednesday 6 December) after two people broke in using a sledgehammer.

Officers attended and saw two men climbing out a window with boxes of alcohol.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of burglary, carrying an offensive weapon and being in possession of a class A drug.

A second suspect fled the scene and enquiries into his whereabouts are ongoing.

A scene remains in place while the investigation is ongoing.