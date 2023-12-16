Man in court charged with wounding offence after incident in Kingswood

A man appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court yesterday (Friday 15 December) charged with wounding with intent, possessing a knife/blade/sharp/pointed article in public and intentional strangulation.

The charges faced by Corey McClean, 30, of Two Mile Hill Road, St George, Bristol, relate to an incident at an address in Kingswood earlier this month.

Two men, both in their 40s, went to hospital for treatment to stab wounds after the incident in Downend Road in the early hours of Sunday 3 December. They have since been discharged to continue with their recovery.

McClean was remanded in custody following the court hearing. His next appearance will be at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 15 January.