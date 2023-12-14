Man jailed after targeting a grandfather for theft

A man has been jailed for his part in the theft of cash from an 85-year-old grandfather.

Peter Maughan, 47, of Greenfields Way, Weston-super-Mare, was handed a 12-month prison term at Bristol Crown Court after previously admitting conspiracy to steal.

The theft happened after the victim went to a bank in Wells on 11 September 2023 to withdraw cash. He was followed as he drove away and when he stopped, someone opened his car door and snatched a bag containing his cash.

Maughan was identified as the driver of the vehicle which followed the victim, and handed himself in to police later that month.

Some of the stolen money was recovered, and Maughan was ordered to pay compensation to make up the total within six months.

Two other people arrested in connection with the incident were released with no further action.

Investigating officer PC Jim Card said: “The vehicle Maughan used was displaying false registration plates and he waited outside the bank for a vulnerable target, following him for several miles before seizing the opportunity for his unknown accomplice to complete the theft.

“This shows a level of planning and callous deliberation in selecting an elderly and clearly frail person as his victim.”

Thankfully the pensioner was not seriously hurt, although shocked.