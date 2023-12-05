Renewed appeal after theft from woman, 87

We’re issuing CCTV footage in a renewed appeal to identify this man as part of an investigation into the theft of cash from a vulnerable 87-year-old woman.

It happened in Merchant Street, Bristol, at about midday on Monday 21 August.

The woman – who has vision and hearing loss – had just withdrawn money from the bank. A man approached her, took an envelope containing the cash and made off.

The man in the footage is described as white, aged 35 to 45 and about 5ft 8ins tall, with short brown hair with a distinctive M-shaped or “widow’s peak” hairline. He’s wearing a dark blue padded jacket with a hood, grey trousers and trainers with white soles.

If you saw what happened, recognise the man or have any other information we’d like to hear from you.