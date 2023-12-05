Tools and equipment stolen after unit break-in near Glastonbury

We’re carrying out an investigation after offenders broke into a unit near Glastonbury and stole a significant quantity of tools and garage equipment.

The incident happened in the Main Road area of Westhay sometime between 11pm on Sunday 26 November and 5am the following morning.

The offenders caused damage to security lights before breaking into the unit, making off with Snap-on tools and equipment, including trolley jacks, hand tools, diagnostic computers, work lights and two limited edition Snap-on kids’ pedal cars (similar to one pictured).

It’s believed the offenders would have had access to a van, or large vehicle, which they may have parked near the Main Road area, transporting the stolen goods across a field.

We want to speak to anyone who saw a suspicious vehicle in the area, within the times and dates the offence was committed, as well as to anyone who’s seen a large amount of Snap-on tools for sale, in particular the rare Snap-on kids’ pedal car. The pedal cars have white writing on the side and are black, with a silver front and brown leather seat.

We’d specifically ask residents in Westhay to check their doorbell and dashcam footage to see if they can help.

We’re also encouraging people to report all non-dwelling burglaries in the Mendip area so we can have a full picture of where offences are happening, which will help us effectively target our patrols.

If you have information, please contact us.