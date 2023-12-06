Tools recovered from stolen van in Bristol
Officers who recovered a large quantity of tools from a stolen van in Bristol are hoping to return them to their owners.
The equipment was discovered inside the Ford Transit van in Buttercup Walk, Ashton on Saturday 25 November.
Many of the tools have already been returned to their owners as a result of identifying marks, however the remainder do not have these.
Among the items yet to be returned, is the picture toolbox.
If you have had tools stolen from you in the Bristol area recently and have not yet reported the theft then please report it to us.
If you also have any CCTV footage which may help our investigation, then please call 101, quoting reference 5223288828.
Tradespeople are reminded to remove tools and ensure their vehicles are secure overnight and at weekends.
They are advised to fit an alarm if the car does not have one and also not to leave anything of value which can be seen from the outside. Consider locking it in the boot of the vehicle but ideally remove all items from the vehicle.
Similarly, owners of vans are advised not to leave expensive power tools in their vehicle overnight or at the weekend, when not at work. If they feel the need to leave items in the vehicles, then they should consider fitting specialist floor-mounted safes and secure storage boxes.
We would also advise security marking as well as taking photos of their tools and equipment.
We’d also urge members of the public to be vigilant and report anything suspicious.
General crime prevention advice is available from the following link: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-advice/protecting-your-home-and-property/