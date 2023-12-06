Tools recovered from stolen van in Bristol

Officers who recovered a large quantity of tools from a stolen van in Bristol are hoping to return them to their owners.

The equipment was discovered inside the Ford Transit van in Buttercup Walk, Ashton on Saturday 25 November.

Many of the tools have already been returned to their owners as a result of identifying marks, however the remainder do not have these.

Among the items yet to be returned, is the picture toolbox.

If you have had tools stolen from you in the Bristol area recently and have not yet reported the theft then please report it to us.

If you also have any CCTV footage which may help our investigation, then please call 101, quoting reference 5223288828.