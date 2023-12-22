Update on enquiries to find missing Keith

We have made the difficult decision to conclude the physical searches for missing person Keith, pending new sightings or lines of enquiry.

Keith went missing from home on Monday 4 December at 9.30am when walking his dog. Despite extensive searches by police officers, divers and drones; volunteers and other organisations, sadly Keith has not been found.

The weather conditions on the day he was last seen were extraordinary, with the river in full flood, and if Keith did enter the water, it is likely he may have been swept into the River Avon, estuary and subsequently into the Bristol Channel.

There is no evidence to suggest any third-party involvement and Keith’s disappearance remains an active missing person investigation.

While we are no longer actively searching the local area, we will continue to look into any new lines of enquiry should they develop.

Everyone investigating Keith’s disappearance, including his family, would like to thank the public for their support and help in trying to locate him.

Anyone with information about Keith’s disappearance is asked to contact us.