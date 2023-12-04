Witnesses sought after fatal M4 collision
We are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and a lorry on the M4 eastbound between junctions 22 (M49) and 21 (M48) at approximately 4.30am this morning (Monday 4 December).
Emergency services attended, however the driver of the car, a blue Tesla, tragically died at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.
No one else involved in the collision suffered any injuries.
The M4 was closed in both directions between junctions 22 and 21 to allow investigations to take place and the vehicles to be recovered. It reopened shortly after 1.45pm.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223295665, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.