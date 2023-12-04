Witnesses sought after fatal M4 collision

We are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and a lorry on the M4 eastbound between junctions 22 (M49) and 21 (M48) at approximately 4.30am this morning (Monday 4 December).

Emergency services attended, however the driver of the car, a blue Tesla, tragically died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

No one else involved in the collision suffered any injuries.

The M4 was closed in both directions between junctions 22 and 21 to allow investigations to take place and the vehicles to be recovered. It reopened shortly after 1.45pm.

We would like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding during the closure.