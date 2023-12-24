Woman’s death remains unexplained

Enquiries continue following the unexplained death of a woman in her sixties at an address in Meare Green, near Taunton, in the early hours of Sunday 17 December.

A man arrested and questioned by detectives involved in the case was released under investigation pending the outcome of further tests, after a forensic post-mortem examination was unable to establish the cause of death.

The arrest and further investigations, including a forensic examination of the property, took place after new information was given to officers on Thursday 21 December.

Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

We would still like to hear from anyone with any information, CCTV or other footage which could help the investigation.