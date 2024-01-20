Family fighting for justice for Eddie Kinuthia

The mother of a murdered teenager has issued a powerful plea for justice as the family prepare to mark what would have been Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia’s 20th birthday.

Eddie died from stab wounds after being attacked in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park, St Paul’s, Bristol, just before 11pm on Friday 21 July.

Six months on, no one has as yet been charged. Three men arrested on suspicion of murder in the weeks after Eddie’s untimely death remain on police bail while detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) continue their enquiries.

Three other men also arrested on suspicion of murder during the investigation have been released without charge.

“Somewhere in this city there’s a parent, grandparent, sibling, auntie, uncle, cousin, spouse, a friend, a colleague, a neighbour or a friend of a friend that has information that can bring Eddie’s killers to justice. “But they have not come forward, because they may be thinking it is not relevant or important. “But if it is something that doesn’t sit right with you, why not come forward and let the police decide whether it is important and relevant or not? “If this is your child, that is involved in any way in that horrendous incident that ended a young life, why would you keep silent? “Because while you’re keeping to that code of silence, you are assisting a murderer. You are communicating to our youth that it is OK to carry knives, and that it is not that deep or serious to take a person’s life. “You are affirming their actions and letting them believe that you don’t care about what they have done. You are allowing them to think that you don’t care about the devastation that their actions have brought to another family. “So while our family drowns in grief, you are covering your ears and burying your head in the sand. “Justice may not bring Eddie back, but it may bring closure. And so fighting for justice for him will bring healing to many. It may change another life or even save another life.” Irene Muthemba, Eddie’s mother

Read Irene’s full statement.

Officers have carried out door-to-door enquiries, spent hours trawling CCTV footage, carried out meticulous forensic investigations and reviewed every piece of information which has been submitted to the incident room.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond is leading the investigation.

He said: “Our thoughts are with Eddie’s family now as they have been every day as we work to bring those responsible for Eddie’s death to justice.

“We have made arrests but that is not the end of our investigation. We know that there were lots of people in the area that Friday night. I would ask anyone who has not yet spoken with officers to come forward. You might not think you have anything to tell us, but the tiniest piece of information could be the vital clue which brings the case home to the right person.”

Eddie’s loss caused an outpouring of grief in the community with young people especially affected. Local community groups, churches and youth workers have all offered safe spaces for people to come together and support each other.

MCIT investigators are experienced in supporting witnesses to such traumatic events.

Detectives are still especially keen to hear from anyone who:

• was in contact with Eddie on Friday 21 July in person or by phone or social media

• was in the Grosvenor Road area of St Paul’s between 10pm and 11.30pm on Friday 21 July

• saw a black electric motorbike, possibly a Sur-Ron Light Bee electric trials bike, being ridden in the St Paul’s or Easton area around that time, with either one or two riders.