Four in custody following partnership working

Two warrants were executed and four arrests made this morning, in relation to suspected class A drug supply, human trafficking and child exploitation offences.

Avon and Somerset Police, supported by colleagues from Devon and Cornwall Police and the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU), visited addresses in Exeter and Torquay, arresting a man and two boys.

A further man was arrested in London with support from the Metropolitan Police’s Op Orochi team.

Policing colleagues in Merseyside have also contributed to the operation.

Those arrested are:

A 21-year-old man from Surrey – arrested on suspicion of being in possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and arranging/ facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation

An 18-year-old man from Exeter – arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and arranging/ facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation

A 17-year-old boy from Torquay – arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs and arranging/ facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation

A 16-year-old boy from Torquay – arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs

Drugs, phones, cash, weapons, and other items were seized during searches of properties.

The arrests come following months of intelligence gathering by our dedicated County Lines team – which tracked a suspected county lines operation believed to be importing crack cocaine and heroin into the area and exploiting children to move drugs around the region.

Working in partnership with regional and national colleagues, we are continuing to send a clear message to criminals’ intent on illegal drug supply that there is no place for them in our area or in the South West and underlining our intent to continue to disrupt the drugs market and dismantle Organised Crime Groups (OCGs) involved in county line operations.

Deputy Senior Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Stuart Hassell said: “Today’s operation is the culmination of many months of intensive work by our team, involving partnership working with our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall, SWROCU, the Metropolitan Police and Merseyside Police.

“The operation has been an outstanding example of cross-border and inter-agency working which has resulted in four people being arrested.”

With county lines criminality bringing untold misery, fear and violence into communities, we continue to urge the public to play their part by reporting when they know, or suspect, drug crime is happening in their neighbourhood. This can be reported online at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report, by calling 101 or through contacting the Crimestoppers charity anonymously.

We review all information received, helping us build a picture of activity and informing our investigations.